ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT Raised to $60.00 at Roth Capital

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShotSpotter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.67, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

