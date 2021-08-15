Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Increases By 102.2%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the July 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,708,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the period.

