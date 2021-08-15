Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Decreases By 80.8%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,419,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PQEFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,343,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,245. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Petroteq Energy
