Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Decreases By 80.8%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,419,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PQEFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,343,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,245. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

