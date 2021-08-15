Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Declines By 74.4%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMVKY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $2.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

