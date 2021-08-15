Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Decreases By 61.1%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 134,299 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 77,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period.

Shares of JEMD remained flat at $$8.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

