Short Interest in M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Drops By 91.7%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of M&G stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC cut M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a $3.20 target price on M&G and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on M&G in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

