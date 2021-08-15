Short Interest in Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Increases By 556.7%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,497,700 shares, a growth of 556.7% from the July 15th total of 684,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.4 days.

MLSPF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 11,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Shares of Melrose Industries are set to reverse split on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLSPF. Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

