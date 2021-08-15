Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Decreases By 71.0%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,782,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LVVV remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,262. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. Livewire Ergogenics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About Livewire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

