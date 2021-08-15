Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Rises By 161.3%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 161.3% from the July 15th total of 585,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $62.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

