Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Drops By 60.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GGDVY traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14. Guangdong Investment has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $3.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.01%.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

