Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Decreases By 100.0%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,031,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GLAPF opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLAPF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

