Short Interest in Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Decreases By 66.7%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRAWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CRAWA remained flat at $$35.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $119.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Crawford United had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

