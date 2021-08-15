Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Grows By 199.8%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, an increase of 199.8% from the July 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,722,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRG traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.01. 9,075,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,528,570. Buyer Group International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.01.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

