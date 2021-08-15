Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Grows By 199.8%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, an increase of 199.8% from the July 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,722,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BYRG traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.01. 9,075,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,528,570. Buyer Group International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.