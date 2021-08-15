Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

