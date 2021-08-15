Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 279,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,102. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.86 million and a PE ratio of -7.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 6,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $161,332.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,600.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 213,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,793 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 109,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 119,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.