Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Sells 1,145 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,233,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $142.18. 1,514,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.