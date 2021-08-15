Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

