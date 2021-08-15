Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Invests $4.98 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,765,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,791,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,349,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,197,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,749,000.

DFAT traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,372. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

