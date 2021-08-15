Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,213,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 23.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $69,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $21,614,000. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,826,000 after acquiring an additional 232,480 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 429,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 702,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146,863 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

