Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

SNIRF has been the subject of several other reports. Investec upgraded Senior from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt lowered Senior to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

SNIRF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Senior has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Senior

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

