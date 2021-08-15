Scrypta (LYRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,977.01

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 53.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $117,977.01 and approximately $565.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00021391 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001245 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001295 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,308,746 coins and its circulating supply is 17,508,746 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.