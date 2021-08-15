Scry.info Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $51,442.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.09 or 0.00871475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00109978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044411 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

