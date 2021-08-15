Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.72. 245,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

