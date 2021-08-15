Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

ROYMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Royal Mail stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 1,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 3.50%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

