Roth Capital Lowers Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on LSF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.50 million and a P/E ratio of -8.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 61.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $30,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,956 shares of company stock valued at $208,743. Company insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 85.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 232,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 50.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,190 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,732 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Laird Superfood by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 93,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 33,808 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

