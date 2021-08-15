Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

