Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ROSGQ opened at $0.04 on Friday. Rosetta Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

