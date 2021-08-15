Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 259 ($3.38).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £979.05 ($1,279.14). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30).

Shares of LON:RR traded up GBX 1.62 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 111.18 ($1.45). The stock had a trading volume of 31,245,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.43. The company has a market cap of £9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 3.93.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

