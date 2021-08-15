RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Down 73.3% in July

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RKFL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. 45,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc develops payment and check-out systems for purchasing in e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

