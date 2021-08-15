Robert W. Baird Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $70.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.40. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

