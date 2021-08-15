Robert Nathaniel Martin Sells 2,309 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MDC stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,642,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4,109.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

