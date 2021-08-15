Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells $857,400.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $857,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $566,200.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $227,526.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.42. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $60.45.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

