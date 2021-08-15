Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Sells $770,280.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $770,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $895,440.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $842,380.00.

RDFN opened at $53.43 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,335.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 48.7% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Redfin by 313.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

