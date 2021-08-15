Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $87.25 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

