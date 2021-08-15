RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

