Quiztok (QTCON) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $28.82 million and $7.54 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,657,743 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

