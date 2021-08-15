Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,732,000 after buying an additional 786,285 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

NYSE PLD opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $132.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

