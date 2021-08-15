Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PBAM stock remained flat at $$24.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

