Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $49.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $36,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,648 shares of company stock worth $3,456,522 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

