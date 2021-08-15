Polis (POLIS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $474.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $474.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 65.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001365 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $758.83 or 0.01623701 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

