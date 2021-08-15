Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,461,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,022,830. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $803,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,154,142 shares of company stock valued at $79,832,937. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

