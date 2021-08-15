PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, a growth of 160.1% from the July 15th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PHK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 223,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $7.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 714,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

