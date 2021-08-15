Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €185.45 ($218.18). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €184.85 ($217.47), with a volume of 284,819 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RI. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €194.58 ($228.92).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €183.26.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.