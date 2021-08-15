Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $794.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,610,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after buying an additional 290,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,299,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,031,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,184,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after purchasing an additional 815,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,155,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,722,000 after purchasing an additional 62,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.