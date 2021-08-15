Peet DeFi (old) Hits Market Capitalization of $42,114.56 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded 1,331.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peet DeFi (old) has a market capitalization of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00048495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00130599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00154308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,370.10 or 1.00378250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.00879823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.12 or 0.07063743 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi (old)

