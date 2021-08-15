Peercoin Price Hits $1.08 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $29.15 million and approximately $15,037.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,076,844 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

