PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) PT Raised to $23.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 36.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 52,376 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,045,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $372,000. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

