PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 256.9% from the July 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PXGYF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 10,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832. PAX Global Technology has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

