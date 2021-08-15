Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood to Neutral

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Park National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PRK opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24. Park National has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $115.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Park National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Park National by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

