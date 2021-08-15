Pallapay (PALLA) Hits Market Cap of $4.63 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Pallapay has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $632,749.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pallapay has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00049104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00130951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00154704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,425.00 or 1.00171372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.02 or 0.00876066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.74 or 0.07104748 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

